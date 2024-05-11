Supporters greet Kejriwal: ‘Locks have been broken, CM is free’

NEW DELHI: Amid chants like “The locks have been broken, Kejriwal is free,” and “Look who’s here, a lion has come,” (Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye”, “Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya”) hundreds of AAP supporters gathered outside Tihar Jail with flowers and flags, eagerly awaiting their chief, Arvind Kejriwal. Dressed in a casual shirt, he emerged with a wide smile on Friday evening looking comfortable and moved by the show of support.

The atmosphere was festive, with locals, friends, and politicians nationwide expressing joy over Kejriwal’s interim bail granted by the top court.

Following his release, his residence buzzed with activity as preparations for a grand welcome were in full swing, complete with an abundance of flowers. Meanwhile, party workers and supporters celebrated at the AAP office with sweets, slogans, and dancing. Firecrackers burst outside Kejriwal’s home as he neared.

Prominent political figures, including Mamata Banerjee and Brinda Karat, and several Congress leaders lauded the Supreme Court’s decision on social media. “I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections,” posted Mamata Banerjee.

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shared on X, “Arvind Kejriwal’s release not only symbolizes justice but also strengthens our INDIA BLOC, boosting our momentum towards sweeping the elections.”

AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, “On behalf of the people of the country, I wholeheartedly thank the Supreme Court. Arvind Kejriwal did amazing work in Delhi and Punjab.”

Sweets, slogans & dancing

