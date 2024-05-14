Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails, search operation underway

NEW DELHI: At least four hospitals in the national capital received bomb threat emails following which the security agencies were alerted and a massive search operation is currently underway.

This is the third bomb scare incident that has happened this month.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they have received four bomb threat calls from the four hospitals on Tuesday.

The calls to the fire department were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 10:45 am, from Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10:55 am, from Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazar at 11:01 am and from GTB Hospital at 11:12 am after which fire tenders were dispatched to all the four locations.

"A search operation is underway," the officer said.

Earlier two bomb hoax threats have sent the cops into a tizzy on two occasions.