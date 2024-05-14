Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails, search operation underway

NEW DELHI: At least four hospitals in the national capital received bomb threat emails following which the security agencies were alerted and a massive search operation is currently underway.
This is the third bomb scare incident that has happened this month.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they have received four bomb threat calls from the four hospitals on Tuesday.
The calls to the fire department were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 10:45 am, from Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10:55 am, from Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazar at 11:01 am and from GTB Hospital at 11:12 am after which fire tenders were dispatched to all the four locations.
"A search operation is underway," the officer said.
Earlier two bomb hoax threats have sent the cops into a tizzy on two occasions.
Just two days back on Sunday, bomb threat emails were sent to 21 addresses that included more than 5 hospitals and Delhi Airport.
Before that on May 1, over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches. The authorities later declared it a hoax.
Meanwhile, on the investigation front, it has been revealed that the Sunday's threat was sent from Europe-based mailing service company beeble.com.
The sender had used a similar domain service provider while sending the threats to 70 schools in Bengaluru a few days ago.