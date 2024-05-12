Two Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Delhi Fire Services said on Sunday said two city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through email, over 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.

The bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Burari Hospital in the northern part of the city and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in outer Delhi, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the police sources, the airport authorities received a threat email at 6 pm.

After a call regarding the threat from Burari Hospital at 3 pm, local police, bomb squad, dog squad were rushed to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

"Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," he said.