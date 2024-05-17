BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Shazia Ilmi address the media on the Swati Maliwal issue at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Friday.
BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Shazia Ilmi address the media on the Swati Maliwal issue at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Friday.Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS
Delhi

Maliwal assault row: BJP escalates attack on Kejriwal; Nirmala Sitharaman slams AAP chief's silence

Kejriwal 'shamelessly' moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar after his party promised action in Maliwal case, says Sitharaman.

NEW DELHI: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of the alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead "shamelessly" moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.

The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Finance Minister said the Gandhi family members will be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal on Lucknow, she noted.

It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said.

Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.

Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide fails to appear before NCW; Delhi police ask him to join probe
