Maliwal assault row: Kejriwal's aide fails to appear before NCW; Delhi police ask him to join probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Following Kumar's no-show, the commission demanded an action taken report from the Delhi Police on the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then I will go (to his residence)," Sharma said.

The NCW chief said that they have been in contact with Swati Maliwal since the assault incident happened at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have asked for an action-taken report from Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today," she said.

Sharma further stated that Bibhav Kumar had not replied to the notice, adding, "The NCW team went today as well with the notice; an inquiry team will be sent if he does not reply to our notice."

On taking action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she said, "If Delhi CM is involved in this, police and NCW will take action against him."