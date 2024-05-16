Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Police register FIR; Kejriwal's aide named as accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as the BJP hit out at the AAP supremo for maintaining silence over the incident.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

He has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.

The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha.

It was at the Rajya Sabha member's residence in Central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours.

Officials said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to violence against a woman.

The development comes two days after Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the CM's official residence.

In a post on X after the police team left her residence, Maliwal said she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police on what happened with her and urged the BJP to not indulge in politics.

"Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad," said the MP.

She also said, "The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too."