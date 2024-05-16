Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal 'assault'; Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of 'playing political games'

LUCKNOW: As Arvind Kejriwal entered the venue for his press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, reporters attempted to question him on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

However, the Delhi Chief Minister refused to answer any questions.

When the issue was raised once again during the press conference, Akhilesh brushed aside the question, saying, "there are other issues that are more important than this."

It was alleged that Kejriwal's aide had assaulted the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women at the former's residence. After initially maintaining silence in the matter, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal had taken due cognisance of the incident and strict action would follow.

And on Thursday, it was once again left to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to defend his party at a joint press conference with Akhilesh.

Singh accused the BJP of playing political games on the issue and alleged that the BJP had been behind Swati Maliwal being dragged and manhandled by Delhi police during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar.