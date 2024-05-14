Kejriwal's PS misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP's Sanjay Singh

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.