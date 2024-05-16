NCW summons Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide in Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: The NCW has summoned the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday over allegations of assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for Friday at 11 AM, according to the summon.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Shri Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary.