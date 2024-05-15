Cops should lodge FIR based on Sanjay Singh’s disclosure: BJP on Maliwal assault row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday for "suppressing" Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s voice and not allowing her to lodge a formal complaint of assault against his Personal Assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar, who had allegedly mistreated the parliamentarian a day before.

“Even when Sanjay Singh confessed that Swati Maliwal was assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, no action has been taken against Bibhav Kumar even after 30 hours, because he is Kejriwal’s confidante and holds every detail regarding the liquor policy scam,” BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa said.

Sirsa questioned how the AAP would ensure the safety of women in the city when the party cannot safeguard its own women members. “Kejriwal has fallen so low in his hunger for power,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said instead of contemplating the incident of violence against a woman, arrests should have been made immediately.

“Sanjay Singh claims that Arvind Kejriwal was not there at the time, but the BJP knows through sources that this entire incident occurred at the behest of and in front of Arvind Kejriwal,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Notably, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has called the incident “condemnable” and said the Chief Minister will take “strict action” in the matter.

“Swati Maliwal reached the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday morning. She was waiting for him in the drawing room when Bibhav Kumar came there and misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognizance of the entire incident and he will take strict action,” he said.

Sachdeva demanded that Singh’s disclosure before the media be made the basis and a case be immediately registered by the Delhi Police.

“They are just talking about entrapping small fish, but in the end, who instigated this incident? What were the reasons? All these questions should be answered by Arvind Kejriwal,” Sachdeva said.