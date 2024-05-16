Swati Maliwal assault issue: BJP steps up attack after Bibhav Kumar seen with Kejriwal at Lucknow Airport

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was seen with the AAP leader at the Lucknow Airport.



"Bibhav, who is accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, was spotted last evening with Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh at the Lucknow Airport. This shows the real face of the Aam Aadmi party which is full of lies and deceit," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Kejriwal could be seen arriving at the Lucknow Airport as he and his colleague Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were being welcomed by their party leaders. In the video, his former PA Bibhav Kumar is also seen beside them.



On May 13, Maliwal was allegedly physically assaulted at the residence of CM Kejriwal by his former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar following which she alerted the Delhi Police but did not file a formal complaint.



However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, called the incident “condemnable” and assured that the Delhi Chief Minister will take “strict action” in the matter.