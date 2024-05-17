Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement before magistrate in assault case

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

According to the police FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, said that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault, naming Bibhav Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault.

The Delhi Police has written to the company that has installed CCTVs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's place to take footage of the incident in which party MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister's house.

All CCTV footage related to the incident will be scrutinized by the police, sources added. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's house.

Around 10 police teams are investigating the entire matter, out of which four are trying to find out the accused's location. As per available information, Kumar is in Punjab. Police teams from the North District and other teams have started investigating the case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)