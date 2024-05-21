HC rejects bail of Manish Sisodia, says his conduct amounts to 'great betrayal of democratic principles'

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his bail plea in the excise policy case, noting that his conduct amounts to a "great betrayal of democratic principles".

"The case exemplifies grave abuse of public authority by Sisodia. The prosecution establishes, prima facie, a case of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in her order, while rejecting the bail plea of Sisodia.

Severely castigating the AAP leader for framing a policy to enrich private persons, the HC, in its order, said, "Sisodia used deceptive methods to show that the Delhi excise policy had public support but, in reality, the policy was framed to enrich a few individuals. This constitutes a form of corruption."

Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the CBI and ED in the Delhi liquor case.

This was the second bail plea moved by Sisodia, who has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after his arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023.

While rejecting his bail, Justice Sharma said that the case involves great misuse of power and breach of public trust by Sisodia.

Referring to the damage allegedly caused by Sisodia to two of his mobile phones, the HC observed that he indulged in acts of destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence.