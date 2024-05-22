Kejriwal will vote for Congress, Rahul will vote for AAP: Chadha in first poll meeting after surgery

NEW DELHI: In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls.

Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi on Tuesday in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution."

The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.

Amid questions over his long absence at a time when party was grappling with the arrest of Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Chadha was present at the party's protest on Sunday near the BJP headquarters.