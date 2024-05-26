Delhi hospital fire: Families yet to identify babies, parents who had lost kids before relive ordeal

NEW DELHI: Allah ko pyaari ho gayi meri beti," said a father, whose 11-day-old daughter died in the massive fire in a childcare hospital here.

In the aftermath of the devastating fire that killed seven newborn babies, families are struggling to identify their children.

Meanwhile, three of the six of the families are reliving the trauma of losing their child.

Ruhi, a 17-day-old baby, was admitted to the hospital two days ago due to a fever and died in the fire.

Her mother said, "Yesterday I met my baby, and this morning, we received information about the fire. Since then, we have been trying to find out about her."

"We admitted her to this hospital to improve her health but we didn't know that this hospital would take away our only child," she said.

"They removed all her necklaces, including her 'Najar ki mala'. When they took her in, she was just wearing a diaper," she said.

Ruhi was born on May 10, and her family lives in Karkardooma.