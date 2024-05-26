Seven infants killed in fire accident at east Delhi children's hospital

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg informed that they received a call regarding the fire at a baby care hospital at 11.32 pm, following which nine fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"A fire call from the Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of the Vivek Vihar area, was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

By the time firemen reached the spot, the building had been engulfed in flames. Yet the firemen and the police personnel rescued 12 infants from the building and took them to a nearby hospital in east Delhi. According to the fire officials, it took them around 70 minutes to control the inferno.

According to DFS chief Garg, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sharing more details, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said there were 12 newborns admitted to the hospital and one more had already died even before the fire broke out.

"All 12 new-born babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to the East Delhi Advance NICU hospital in Vivek Vihar for treatment. Out of these babies, 6 were declared brought dead," Chaudhary said.

The DCP said that all seven bodies, including one who had already died even before the fire incident, were further shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a postmortem. He added that appropriate legal action is being taken against the hospital's owner, identified as Naveen Kichi.

Heart-rending, guilty won't be spared: CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the children's hospital is heart-rendering and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government stood with those who lost their children in the fire incident in Vivek Vihar, and added the administration was ensuring proper treatment to the injured. He said the reasons behind the fire were being probed and those found negligent will not be spared.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

The incident comes on a day when at least 27 people were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

(With inputs from Ujwal Jalali and agencies)