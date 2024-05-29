Delhi's temperature at 52.3 degree Celsius, a record for the country? IMD yet to confirm

The national capital reportedly recorded its ‘highest-ever’ temperature at 52.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday. A temperature monitoring station in Delhi's Mungeshpur reported this figure at 2.30 pm. The weather department chief, however, said they are yet to confirm if it was actually the hottest day ever in the country.

A team of IMD scientists visited the site to examine an 'error' in sensor or the 'local factor' as nearby stations data is comparatively low.

Meanwhile, explaining the reason behind the rising temperature, India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city's outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

“Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds,” Srivastava added.

As per the sources, the temperature was more than nine degrees than expected and it was the second day of record-breaking heat. The previous highest maximum logged at a Delhi station was 49.2 degrees at Mungeshpur on May 15, 2002, officials of the weather department said.

Cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) fared no better, with Faridabad recording a harrowing maximum of 48.4 degrees, followed by Noida at 47.3 degrees, Gurugram at 47 degrees, and Ghaziabad at 45.6 degrees.

Meanwhile the manual observatories at Aya Nagar and Ridge near Delhi University also surpassed their previous maximum temperature records on Wednesday, reaching 47.6 degrees celsius and 47.5 degrees celsius respectively.

The IMD had issued a red alert for Delhi, warning that there is a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", with "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".

Why is it so hot?

Gufran Beigh, founder and project director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said, “This is something unusual happening and IMD had already predicted this.”