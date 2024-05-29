HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in sedition case linked to 2020 Delhi riots

According to the prosecution case, Imam allegedly made speeches at AMU and Jamia area while protesting against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).



Imam, arrested in January 2020, approached the delhi High Court, after a trial court denied him bail in the sedition case.



The accused, Imam, in his petition before the HC, submitted that he had already spent four years in jail out of the maximum sentence of seven years and is, therefore, eligible for statutory bail.



He also elaborated that the offence of sedition has been kept in abeyance by the Supreme Court and the UAPA provisions invoked against him do not carry more than seven years of jail, so thereby he should be enlarged on bail by the court.