Why blame Haryana for own failure: BJP to AAP on water sharing dispute

NEW DELHI: Delhi unit of the BJP on Tuesday accused AAP Minister Atishi of lying by blaming Haryana for the current water shortage in the city, saying it is an insult to the sentiments of the people of the neighbouring state.

“The statement of Atishi that Delhi is facing a shortage of water due to fewer water supplies from Haryana is a blatant lie and an insult to the sentiments of the people of Haryana,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva said that when CM Arvind Kejriwal was in jail, he had asked Atishi to ensure that there is no water shortage, but he has not spoken a word about the issue for last 17 days.

“Delhi has been producing more than 956 MGD of water from its established water production capacity in the last three weeks, yet the crisis is worsening,” he said.

The figures from May 14 to May 21, 2024, are respectively 989.8, 999.04, 1001.03, 998.02, 991.63, 990.99, 997.79, and 981.89 MGD.

He said that amid the scorching heat, the water shortage issue is a direct result of the incompetence and inability of the AAP government to come up with a summer action plan.