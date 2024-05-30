Heatwave: At 52.9°C Delhi smoulders, a drizzle of relief follows

NEW DELHI: For several days, Delhiites felt like being in a blast furnace. On Wednesday, Mungeshpur in the northwest part of the city delivered a frightening message of a temperature being recorded at 52.9 °C at 2.30 pm—the highest-ever temperature recorded in the city.

So unnerving was the figure that it sent the weather office back to its measurement centre. The weather showed its other side in the evening: light rain, bringing much-needed relief.

“The IMD (India Meteorological Department) is examining the data and sensors,” said the department, adding that it was yet to confirm if it was actually the hottest day ever in the country.

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8° Celsius, the highest in 79 years, according to official data. Delhi’s maximum was 46.7° Celsius on June 1945. The Wednesday’s count was six notches above the season’s average, IMD said.

A team of IMD scientists is examining the data and sensor as nearby other stations in Delhi NCR temperatures varied from 45.2° Celsius to 49.1° Celsius in different parts of the city.

Explaining the reason behind the rising temperature, IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city’s outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan. “Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds,” he said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said, “In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and a lack of shade make these regions very hot.”

Gufran Beigh, founder and project director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), said, “This (unprecedented high temperature) is something unusual.”