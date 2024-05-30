‘9 days of extreme heat’: Jaipur simmers, Rajasthan records 55 deaths in seven days

JAIPUR : The relentless heat wave in Rajasthan continues to claim lives. On the fifth day of Nautapa, traditionally considered as the hottest nine days of the year, four more people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a Sarpanch, succumbed to the severe heat.

This brings the death toll from heat-related incidents to 55 in just seven days, and 122 for the entire summer season so far. Nautapa, the nine hottest days when the Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra in May-June, is living up to its reputation.

The state is under a red alert for heat in 20 districts for Wednesday and Thursday. In the last 24 hours, Churu recorded an unprecedented maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius. Other regions also experienced extreme temperatures, with Ganganagar, Phalodi, and Pilani exceeding 49 degrees Celsius, which is 7.5 degrees Celsius above normal.