INTERVIEW| Anshul Kumar on Gayatri Spivak and the ‘circle of sycophancy’

NEW DELHI: Anshul Kumar, 28, a student of sociology at JNU, recently asked Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, the doyenne of postcolonialism, a question at a seminar and pronounced American sociologist WEB Du Bois’s name ‘the French way’.

All hell has since broken loose.

It began with a heated exchange and Kumar, after having walked out, put up posts and memes on social media attacking Spivak and spewing expletives. This was followed by the pro-Spivak camp accusing Kumar of an anti-Spivak agenda and misogyny.

Attempts were made by TMS to speak to them and to various members of academia present at the event; they refused to comment on the matter.

Excerpts of a conversation with Kumar, who has been in the midst of a storm ever since, on Spivak, the idea of the university and control over the production of knowledge from a Dalit Bahujan standpoint.

Why did you attend the Spivak event if you were already so critical of Spivak’s scholarship?

I am very interested in scholars I do not agree with. My objections to her are many. By the end of one of her seminal essays, ‘Can the Subaltern Speak?’, Professor Spivak, in a manner of speaking, tries to explain Sati away. She says it was the White Man’s attempt to save the Brown woman from the Brown man. And who were the women who were forced into Sati? They were the upper-caste women so she was seeing upper-caste women as subaltern. Ambedkar, on the other hand, had pointed out that Sati and child marriage were means to protect endogamy practised by upper castes and women were at the mercy of such a system. Spivak also quotes Ambedkar’s paper on caste and development but she doesn’t accept caste origins of society and makes it all about gender.

Some of your social media posts show you making misogynist and Islamophobic comments.

I was called a heckler by an Ashraf Muslim despite the video proof available that I never heckled Spivak. It shows how much the Asharf Muslims are in cahoots with upper caste Hindus.

Why was it necessary to call Spivak and the academics who have defended her names?

I am a Chamar. My entire caste and my existence is a term of abuse so why is purity of language expected of me?