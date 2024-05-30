Wastage to invite Rs 2,000 fine as Delhi reels under water crisis

NEW DELHI : Washing cars with a hose, using domestic water for commercial purposes, and allowing water tanks to overflow in Delhi will attract a Rs 2,000 fine as the AAP government takes urgent steps to tackle a water crisis in the national capital, which is reeling under a scorching summer.

Delhi Minister Atishi, who handles the water ministry portfolio, issued directions to Delhi Jal Board CEO A Anbarasu to form 200 teams to monitor and reduce cases of water wastage.

These teams will visit residential areas to check if drinking water is being wasted. Activities such as washing cars with water from a pipe, allowing water tanks to overflow, using domestic water supply for commercial purposes, and using drinking water at construction sites will be considered wastage. Such activities will attract a fine of Rs 2,000.

Also, there are illegal connections of domestic supply at construction sites and commercial establishments, the minister said, adding that there is a need to crack down on such misuse of water.

In an official notice, Atishi said, “These teams shall be deployed from 8 am tomorrow morning and shall impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found wasting water and shall disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments.”

The notice came a day after Atishi said the Delhi government is in talks with the Haryana government and, if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, the Delhi government will move court and also approach the Supreme Court.

In the notice issued, Atishi stated, “There is an acute heat wave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s share of water. Under these circumstances, conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been observed that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on the misuse of water.”