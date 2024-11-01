Cracker ban goes up in smoke as Delhi records its most polluted Diwali in three years

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of haze blanketed Delhi, with the national capital's AQI plunging to 362 on Friday as people defied a citywide ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

Delhi also recorded its most polluted Diwali in three years.

On Diwali on Thursday, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 330, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital's AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 362 at 9 am on Friday.

Most monitoring stations in Delhi showed similar pollution levels, with 37 out of 39 reporting air quality in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI in Alipur was recorded at 355, Anand Vihar at 396, Ashok Vihar at 389, Aaya Nagar at 351, Bawana at 396, Burari at 394, and Mathura Road at 371.

At IGI Airport, the AQI was at 371, Dwarka at 376, Jahangirpuri at 390, Mundka at 375, Patparganj at 365, Rohini at 390, Sonia Vihar at 396, and Wazirpur at 390.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.