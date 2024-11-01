Spike in stubble burning on Diwali worsens Punjab’s air quality

CHANDIGARH: The biggest spike in stubble burning cases this season in Punjab occurred on Diwali, with 484 farm fire incidents reported. So far, a total of 2,950 crop residue burning cases have been reported across the state, and the number is expected to rise in the coming days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) level this morning in Punjab and Haryana fell into the 'Very Poor' and 'Poor' categories, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 'Very Poor' air quality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has described smog as a “common enemy” and called for joint efforts between the Punjab regions of India and Pakistan. She stressed that the issue is “not political but a humanitarian” one.

According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Sangrur topped the state with 89 stubble burning incidents, followed by Ferozepur with 65, Mansa with 40, Fatehgarh Sahib with 36, and 35 each reported in Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.

In Patiala, 33 incidents occurred, followed by 29 in Amritsar, 28 in Bathinda, 20 in Gurdaspur, and 14 each in Moga and Barnala. Additionally, Ludhiana recorded 11 cases, Faridkot had 10, and seven cases were reported from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Muktsar saw four cases, SAS Nagar three, and one case each was recorded in Fazilka and Malerkotla.

Since October, there has been a noticeable uptick in stubble-burning incidents. On October 12, 177 cases were reported, followed by 163 on October 13, 173 on October 15, and 219 on October 29.

Sources pointed out that the number of crop residue burning cases is expected to increase further in the coming days, as farmers prepare to clear their fields for wheat sowing during the November 1-15 window.