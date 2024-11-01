Delhi hospitals report over 280 burn cases on Diwali

NEW DELHI: Several hospitals in Delhi reported over 280 cases of burn injuries, largely caused by firecrackers, on Diwali, officials said on Friday.

Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, recorded the highest number with 117 cases on Thursday, followed by 48 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and 19 at LNJP Hospital.

Of the total patients, 102 suffered minor burns and were treated on an outpatient basis, while 15 patients with major burns were admitted, according to hospital authorities.

Twenty patients were children aged below 12, they said.

The hospital authorities attributed 86 cases to firecrackers and 31 to diya burns.

Five required surgery due to severe hand injuries from firecrackers.

On October 30, the day before Diwali, the Safdarjung Hospital recorded 18 burn cases, with nine patients admitted and as many treated for minor burns, it said.

At Centre-run AIIMS-Delhi, 48 cases were recorded in its Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burn Surgery from 7 pm on Diwali night until 7 am on November 1, according to Dr Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the facility's media cell.

Of these, 32 cases were specifically related to firecracker burns, Dr Dada said.

Among the 48 patients, 27 suffered major burns while 21 had minor injuries.

Notably, 19 of the major burn cases required intensive care, with 11 patients currently in critical condition, she added.

Dada said in addition to firecracker-related injuries, other types of burns were also reported by patients, with 35 such cases in Delhi, eight in the National Capital Region (NCR), and five from outside NCR.

Eye injuries were another concern this Diwali, with the RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS reporting 50 such cases on October 31 and an additional 30 cases so far on November 1.