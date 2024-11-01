Juvenile planned Delhi double murder for over 15 days, conducted recce a day before

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the brazen Shahdara double murder and subsequent questioning of the juvenile perpetrator has revealed that he had been planning the attack for more than 15 days.

"The accused juvenile, who has now been apprehended, has claimed that he had been planning the murder for more than 15 days," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The juvenile's interrogation revealed that the shocking murder of a 40-year-old man Akash and his 16-year-old nephew Rishabh on Diwali night was a revenge killing as the victims were avoiding him.

"He wanted Rs 70,000 and had been repeatedly calling Akash but was not getting any answers. The juvenile claimed that he committed the murder to teach Akash a lesson," the officer said.

Another officer privy to the probe said that the accused juvenile had possibly conducted reconnaisance of the place just a day before committing the crime. The claim was also seconded by the victim's family.