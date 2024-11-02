200 anti-smog guns deployed across Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after Diwali, the Delhi government, on Friday, launched a large-scale water-sprinkling campaign across the city and deployed 200 mobile anti-smog guns in all 70 assembly constituencies.

Environment minister Gopal Rai kickstarted the campaign at the Delhi Secretariat to curb dust and improve air quality. The minister also expressed gratitude to Delhiites for “largely refraining from bursting firecrackers” on Diwali, which helped prevent the city’s air quality indiex (AQI) from slipping into the ‘Severe’ category.

“The government is implementing various initiatives to combat pollution, including an anti-dust campaign, bio-decomposer spraying, a tree plantation drive, and a public awareness campaign on the impact of firecrackers,” he noted.

He continued, “Given the current AQI levels, we have launched a water-sprinkling campaign across Delhi’s roads using 200 mobile anti-smog guns. Each of the 70 assembly constituencies will be covered by two mobile units, while additional guns have been stationed at pollution hotspots. Water spraying will take place continuously across three shifts each day to maximise impact.”

“A dedicated coordination team has been set up to focus on these areas, and the DC (deputy commissioner) of the MCD has been directed to regularly visit these hotspots with all concerned officers,” heconcluded.

He urged the people of Delhi to actively participate in efforts to control pollution, emphasising the importance of public cooperation.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi: if you notice dust rising anywhere, especially at construction sites, please take a photo and upload it on the Green Delhi app. Similarly, if you see fire or smoke nearby, report it through the app. The concerned department will take swift action,” he said.

Additionally, the environment minister called on citizens to turn off their engines at red lights, noting that with collective efforts, the Delhi government is tirelessly working to manage pollution levels.

He said, “I am fully confident that, just as we succeeded in reducing pollution levels in Delhi after Diwali, we will continue to achieve success in the future as well.”