69 per cent of families suffered sore throat as pollution rises post Diwali in Delhi: Survey

NEW DELHI: Night after Diwali, Delhi woke up to toxic smog with senior citizens and children experiencing difficulty in breathing. The cracker ban enforcement went up in smoke as Anand Vihar recorded an AQI level of 456 while many other parts of Delhi reported similar numbers. The city’s 24-hour average AQI, on Thursday, was at 330, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to a survey done by Local Circles, 69% of Delhi NCR families have one or more members with a sore throat and coughing issue while 62% have burning eyes due to rising levels of pollution.

About 46% have someone having a runny nose or congestion. The survey was started on October 19, soon after GRAP 1 was imposed in Delhi to find out what people were experiencing and concluded on November 1.

“69% indicated that they or their family members have ‘sore throat and/ or cough’; 62% indicated experiencing ‘burning eyes’; 46% indicated ‘runny nose and/or congestion’; 31% stated ‘breathing difficulty/ asthma’; 31% indicated ‘headache’; 23% stated ‘anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating’; 15% stated ‘difficulty sleeping’; however, 31% stated that they or their family members ‘have no issues at all due to pollution’,” the responses gathered in the survey from over 10,000 people.

“With many already having cough and cold and some even suffering or already suffering from respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the severe or hazardous AQI levels post Diwali are likely to make things worse,” the survey noted.