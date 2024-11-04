Anand Vihar among areas in hazardous air category
NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air hit the hazardous point in many areas on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 832 mark at Anand Vihar — meaning everyone should avoid all outdoor activity due to the extremely unhealthy air quality.
The AQI was recorded 771 in Patparganj area, 641 in Dwarka and 692 at Jhilmil (Shahdara), according to AQI real-time monitoring centre AQICN data. These values are over 50 times more threatening than the WHO-prescribed limit.
The government may now have to consider banning BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, initiate dust suppression measures, and ban all non-essential construction activities in the coming days.
The air pollution level now lies in the alarming ‘hazardous’ category (above AQI 400) in most parts of the capital, with PM2.5 levels over 59.6 times more threatening than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO)-prescribed limit.
According to weather analysts, it is likely that wind speed will drop further and, cause more pollutants to settle in. Local factors, including construction activities, heavy volumes of vehicles, and farm fires, would aggravate the situation.
At present, the major contributors to PM2.5 pollution are local and regional sources. The transport sector is the most significant contributor at 12.24%, as per the Decision Support System data by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.