Anand Vihar among areas in hazardous air category

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air hit the hazardous point in many areas on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 832 mark at Anand Vihar — meaning everyone should avoid all outdoor activity due to the extremely unhealthy air quality.

The AQI was recorded 771 in Patparganj area, 641 in Dwarka and 692 at Jhilmil (Shahdara), according to AQI real-time monitoring centre AQICN data. These values are over 50 times more threatening than the WHO-prescribed limit.

The government may now have to consider banning BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, initiate dust suppression measures, and ban all non-essential construction activities in the coming days.