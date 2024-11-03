Delhiites face breathing difficulty, AQI at 364

NEW DELHI: A thin layer of smog engulfed parts of the national capital on Sunday, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to be in the 'very poor' category. Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 364 at 7 AM on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At around 7.00 AM on Sunday, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 352, RK Puram at 380, Vivek Vihar at 388, Dwarka Sector 8 at 385, and Lodhi Road at 330. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The AQI in Nehru Nagar and Anand Vihar in the national capital remained in 'Severe" category on Sunday, with 431 and 427 AQI recorded at 7.00 AM. In Burari, the AQI in the area stands at 385, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the CPCB.