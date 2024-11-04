The new Gun culture

Where is ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’s’ factory?

The famous crime-thriller web series, Mirzapur, showed the character of actor Pankaj Tripathi as iron-fisted Akhandanand, who is a millionaire carpet exporter and the crime boss of Mirzapur city. In reality, he was not exporting carpets but illegally making guns at his factory.

While the TV series is mere fiction, yet, it gives an insight into the illegal gun manufacturing business.

The primary source of illegal arms and ammunition, which is clandestinely smuggled into Delhi is no longer Bihar’s Munger but it has now shifted its base to Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

Apart from that the Delhi Police has also identified some areas of western Uttar Pradesh where the smuggling of illegal firearms is rampant.

A senior Delhi Police officer, who requested anonymity, said that they have conducted multiple raids in Khargone and Khurcha areas of MP and nabbed hundreds of illegal arms suppliers in the past few years.

“The problem is those who we catch in Delhi never reveal the name of their source from where they had procured the weapon,” the officer told this newspaper.

He said that it is not like a factory is running in an entire forest area of Madhya Pradesh but small units established in single-room flats have been unearthed multiple times. “There are some manufacturers who make single-shot country-made pistols only on order from Delhi gangsters,” theofficer said.

Another channel from where the firearms are infiltrated into India is across the border from Pakistan and Nepal. Several officers privy to the ongoing probe of arms traffickers said that arms manufacturers sitting in Pakistan used the resources of local drug suppliers to pump their consignment of firearms into the country.

“There have been multiple instances of dropping of firearms with the help of drones across the Punjab border touching Pakistan,” the officer said.

Another officer who has headed several multi-state operations to catch illegal firearm traffickers said that the manufacturing of illegal arms is rampant in Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh.