Lancet study linking 33k deaths per year to pollution false: CPCB; AQI plunges to ‘severe’

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over a recent Lancet study linking air pollution to an estimated 33,000 deaths annually in ten major Indian cities, claimed that the study’s methodology might not accurately represent country’s specific air quality challenges or mortality rates.
The Lancet study, which the NGT reviewed, attributed thousands of deaths across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata to hazardous air quality, primarily focusing on PM2.5 levels.
However, CPCB’s response argued that the study’s reliance on satellite data and modelling techniques could lead to “unrealistic” estimates. “The deaths cannot be attributed to pollution alone,” CPCB claimed, adding that the data “may not represent the realistic Indian scenario.”
According to the CPCB, one significant limitation in the Lancet study is the variability in death registration systems across India, which impacts the reliability of cause-specific mortality data.
The board pointed out that the international disease classification codes used in the study did not fully cover mortality data in many Indian cities, leading to potential overestimation of pollution’s impact.
The Lancet research evaluated PM2.5 concentration at a one-square-kilometer resolution from 2008 to 2020 and found a strong association between short-term PM2.5 exposure and mortality risk.
While acknowledging that PM2.5 and other pollutants contribute to respiratory and related health issues, CPCB emphasized that air pollution is just one of several factors influencing mortality rates.
AQI 382
Pollution levels in the national capital saw a spike during Chhath Puja on Thursday evening with the AQI recorded at 382 at 6 pm, according to the CPCB.
Sixteen weather stations recorded an AQI above 400 with seven more stations seeing the air quality deteriorate to a “severe” level by evening.
These include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, and Patparganj, among others.
According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe.”
The city’s AQI in the morning was 367 while the 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm was recorded at 377.
‘Hire mist spray drones’
The Delhi government is going to hire three mist spray drones to combat dust pollution in hotspot areas as well as gather real-time data on major pollutants, officials said.
These drones would be deployed across 13 identified pollution hotspots to spray water and improve air quality, they said.
“The process for hiring a vendor to operate the three drones has begun as a 15-day trial in hotspots areas,” said an environment department officer of the Delhi government.The drones would be equipped with a minimum 17-litre tank and would be capable of covering one acre within 15 minutes. Also, these will integrate real-time air quality monitoring systems and high-resolution cameras for accurate data collection and reporting, officials said.
PM2.5 exposure
(With PTI inputs)