No religion promotes pollution: SC raps Delhi police for not fully imposing cracker ban

NEW DELHI: Calling it a mere "eyewash", the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi police for failing to comprehensively implement the firecracker ban in the national capital and only seizing raw materials.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

"We direct Delhi police commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on fire crackers. We direct Delhi police commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce ban," it said.