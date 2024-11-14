Relief for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan: Court directs ED to release him in Delhi Waqf case

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday ordered the release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board case, while refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said while there is sufficient evidence against Khan to proceed against him, there was no sanction to prosecute him.

"Therefore, the cognisance is declined," the judge said.

The court directed that Khan be released from judicial custody forthwith on a bail bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The chargesheet had also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested as an accused by the ED in the case.

The court said there was no evidence to proceed against Siddiqui and discharged her.