11 flights diverted, many delayed due to bad weather at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A total of 11 flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday morning as bad weather conditions in the national capital resulted in poor visibility impacting aircraft operations, according to an official.

SpiceJet and IndiGo informed passengers through X that flights may be affected due to poor visibility conditions in the national capital, which is also grappling with high pollution levels.

Out of the 11 flights, 10 were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Dehradun, the official said and added that some of the pilots were not trained for CAT III operations due to which flights had to be diverted.