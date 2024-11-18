Anti-pollution drive: Over 2K overage vehicles seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The transport department has launched an aggressive crackdown on overage vehicles, seizing 2,234 such vehicles between October 1 and November 15. The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to combat the city’s worsening air quality, with the campaign set to continue through December.

The vehicles impounded during this period include 260 diesel four-wheelers older than 10 years, 1,156 petrol two-wheelers, and 818 petrol three and four-wheelers, all aged 15 years or more. This action aligns with the city’s commitment to reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality.

Additonally, the department has launched an online portal to simplify the process of scrapping, retrieving, or selling the seized vehicles. The crackdown follows the 2018 SC ruling that banned the operation of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. Also, a 2014 NGT order prohibits the parking of such overage vehicles in public areas.