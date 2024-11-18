Kailash Gahlot’s resignation is like mirror to Kejriwal: BJP

NEW DELHI: After Kailash Gahlot’s resignation from the Delhi Cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, BJP said that the leader, who was holding a senior position in the party and government, has shown a mirror to ‘corrupt’ Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra highlighted Gahlot's resignation. Gahlot has raised allegations of corruption related to the construction of Kejriwal’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ and the mismanagement of Yamuna cleaning projects.

Party’s spokesperson (Delhi unit) Praveen Kapoor said earlier minister Rajkumar Anand had resigned, citing corruption and discriminatory practices against Scheduled Castes in the government. Now, Gahlot’s resignation and questions about Kejriwal’s corruption serve as further evidence of a failing government.

Sachdeva stated that resignations are not uncommon in politics, but the questions raised by Gahlot are truly shocking. BJP has consistently voiced concerns over corruption in the Kejriwal-led government, and Gahlot’s resignation reiterates that no Delhiite who desires true development will tolerate Kejriwal’s corrupt practices.

He also accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy, citing his past promises not to use government housing while engaging in corruption and lavish expenditures of taxpayers’ money on the chief minister’s residence on Flagstaff Road.

On the issue of Yamuna cleaning, Sachdeva said, “Despite receiving Rs 8,500 crore from the Centre, no progress has been made. Kejriwal, who claims moral high ground, must answer these allegations instead of deflecting questions.”

Referring to Kejriwal’s behaviour after Gahlot’s resignation, he remarked that his unethical nature was evident as he “threw” the microphone instead of addressing journalists’ questions.

Harsh Malhotra said the AAP government’s corruption extends to health, education, mohalla clinics, water board projects and Yamuna cleaning. He said in the recent mayoral election, eight AAP councillors cross-voted, reflecting their frustration with internal corruption.

Malhotra concluded, “Delhiites have made up their minds to rid politics of the pollution that is AAP. The BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, will also emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections, forming the government in Delhi.”