NEW DELHI: Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen will be the new Cabinet minister in the Atishi government, the ruling AAP said on Monday.

Shokeen is a Jat leader from outer Delhi.

The development comes a day after AAP's prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.

Moving in quickly to control the damage caused due to Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced induction of Shokeen.

Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday.