Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after quitting AAP

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a "turning point" in the politics of the national capital.

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot's induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP.

Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.