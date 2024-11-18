North India facing medical emergency due to stubble burning, says Delhi CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said north India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- all ruled by the saffron party.

Lauding the AAP-ruled Punjab, she said it is the only state where the cases of stubble burning have come down significantly.