Constitutional duty of states, centre to ensure clean air for citizens: SC

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it is the constitutional duty of all states and centre to ensure all citizens live in a pollution-free environment.

"We direct restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to continue even if AQI level falls below 450," the bench said.

It asked all Delhi-NCR states to immediately take a call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 and directed the setting up of a mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

At the outset, the bench questioned the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under GRAP stages.

The counsel for the Delhi government informed the bench that stage 4 of GRAP has been implemented from Monday and heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital.

"GRAP stages should be implemented immediately the moment AQI level touches alarming levels. Some sense of urgency needs to be there," the bench said.