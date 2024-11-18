Delhi’s air quality equals smoking 21 cigarettes daily

Since the end of October, Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating, worsened by several factors including firecrackers and stubble burning.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over delay in implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4, and said it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission.

An apex court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, ruled that preventive measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would remain in place, even if the AQI falls below 450.

A total of 11 flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday morning as bad weather conditions in the national capital resulted in poor visibility impacting aircraft operations, according to an official.

SpiceJet and IndiGo informed passengers through X that flights may be affected due to poor visibility conditions in the national capital, which is also grappling with high pollution levels.

Out of the 11 flights, 10 were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Dehradun, the official said and added that some of the pilots were not trained for CAT III operations due to which flights had to be diverted.