Educational institutes across Delhi shift to online mode amid severe pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court ordered the closure of all classes uptill class 12, the Universities in Delhi also decided to discontinue the physical classes for this week.

Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday issued an official notification stating that there will be online classes for all students, including those enrolled in its schools, until November 23, due to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The decision was made in view of the severe air pollution levels, with the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 460, placing it in the "severe plus" category.

In the notification, the university said that regular physical classes would resume on November 25, prioritising the health and well-being of students.

The administration also directed the heads of all its schools to suspend physical classes until further notice and conduct classes online.

Meanwhile on Monday, both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University announced similar measures, shifting to online classes until November 23 and November 22, respectively. However, the schedule for exams and interviews at both universities will remain unchanged, as said in their notifications.