Delhi residents flee city, educational institutions shift to online mode as AQI hits 'severe' levels

NEW DELHI: Delhi's severe air pollution, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring above 400, in the 'Severe' category, is apparently forcing its residents to flee the city.

A thick haze of smog has blanketed the capital. Educational institutions, from schools to universities, have been prompted to switch entirely to online mode. Offices, too, have gone remote with employees working from home. But going remote doesn't transport fresh air. The air is so toxic that many families and students are leaving altogether to escape this health-threatening situation.

Sana Hashmi, a resident of Noida, described her family's escape to Kashmir.

“We have come to Kashmir with the family,” she said. “Offices have announced work from home while online classes are being held for the children, so it doesn’t matter where you work from. We just wanted our children to stay away from this toxic weather for a some time. The current AQI in Srinagar is 53, whereas when we left Delhi, the AQI in the capital was 497. We can feel the stark difference.”

The escape is not limited to those who can afford to travel far. Ashvita Kukreja, from Mayur Vihar Phase I, opted for a shorter trip to her mother's home in Champawat, Uttarakhand.