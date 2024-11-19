Delhi continues to gasp for air as smog shrouds city, reducing visibility

NEW DELHI: Thick grey haze choked Delhi for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the pollution levels remaining alarmingly high at 488 in the 'severe plus' category.

Calm winds and dropping temperatures made the dispersion of pollutants difficult and the cold air traps dust and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring areas of Delhi.

The city recorded its coldest night of the season so far on Monday, with the mercury dropping to 12.3 degrees Celsius from 16.2 degrees Celsius the night before, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Out of the 32 monitoring stations in the capital, 31 recorded AQI levels exceeding 480.

Two stations, Alipur and Sonia Vihar, maxed out at 500.

Meanwhile, the trains' movement continues amid smog in Delhi. Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station also show a layer of haze covering the area. 22 trains have been running late and 9 trains have been rescheduled as a result of the smog, said the Railways.

As pollution levels remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam continues to float in sections of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe plus" category in multiple areas.

On Monday, Delhi recorded its second-worst air quality in six years with the AQI touching 494.