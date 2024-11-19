‘November has never been so bad... no bright sun for next 45 days’

Gufran Beigh, the founder and project director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), is currently a Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. He talks to Ifrah Mufti about the dangerously high levels of toxic air surrounding the capital and the measures to tackle it. Excerpts:
What could be the reasons for this severe pollution?
One potential external factor is the stubble burning. Interestingly, this year, the number of fires was significantly lower against last year’s counts of 4,000-5,000. However, the situation is set to improve by Tuesday evening, as there will be no intrusion and surface winds will pick up. As per the hourly readings, the AQI began to deteriorate at 9 am and continued to worsen till 1 pm before improving in the evening.
Is the government taking enough measures?
Under the current circumstances, 50% of pollution is from the smog. Even if all emissions are stopped, 50% will still remain. Currently, the smog levels are at 600 per cubic metre. Stopping of the emissions will only reduce it to 300.
The government has enforced GRAP-IV. has it made any difference?
It should help in a big way but am not aware of the current implementation status. This also involves a risk of failure as the norms of GRAP- IV require a certain approach.
Can artificial rain help?
Artificial rain is no magic. We need to have seeded clouds for water molecules to form; else there will be nothing to inject. Not all water droplets lead to rain. If there’re no clouds, what can we seed?
Will Delhi be able see the winter sun soon?
Every phenomenon has changed. Earlier, what you experienced in the first week of November, is now being observed in the third week. The air quality has never been this bad around November 18-20. Unfortunately, we can forget about the bright sun for the next month and a half.