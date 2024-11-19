‘November has never been so bad... no bright sun for next 45 days’

Gufran Beigh, the founder and project director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), is currently a Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. He talks to Ifrah Mufti about the dangerously high levels of toxic air surrounding the capital and the measures to tackle it. Excerpts:

What could be the reasons for this severe pollution?

One potential external factor is the stubble burning. Interestingly, this year, the number of fires was significantly lower against last year’s counts of 4,000-5,000. However, the situation is set to improve by Tuesday evening, as there will be no intrusion and surface winds will pick up. As per the hourly readings, the AQI began to deteriorate at 9 am and continued to worsen till 1 pm before improving in the evening.

Is the government taking enough measures?

Under the current circumstances, 50% of pollution is from the smog. Even if all emissions are stopped, 50% will still remain. Currently, the smog levels are at 600 per cubic metre. Stopping of the emissions will only reduce it to 300.