Delhi government mulls odd-even as city continues to gasp for breath

NEW DELHI: A string of anti-pollution measures in Delhi appear to be faltering, somewhere, somehow. The evidence presented itself on Tuesday as the city’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 471 at 1 pm on Tuesday, a ‘severe plus’ category, for the second consecutive day.

The city government is likely to fall back on odd-even rules and work-from-home measures.

Gopal Rai, Environment Minister, said as much, emphasizing the government will take a final call based on experts’ advice. “We deeply regret this situation,” said the minister, adding “This is the time of medical emergency.”

Under the ‘odd-even' scheme, vehicles with registration numbers ending in even digits are allowed on even dates, while those with registration numbers ending in odd digits are permitted on odd dates.