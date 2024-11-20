‘Schools have made joke of entire education system’

NEW DELHI: Amid the pollution crisis, children as young as 4 years old, studying in Nursery classes, are made to attend three-hour online classes these days. Parents believe that the schools have made a joke of the entire education system.

According to the parents, there is no such urgency where we have to force the children to sit in front of phones and computers for three hours.

The online classes for the children kicked off on Monday, November 18.

One of the mothers from Mayur Vihar Phase II, Vartika Saini, said, “I don’t find the logic behind conducting online classes for children, especially, from pre-primary classes. On one hand, we involve them in games and other things to avoid screen time and at the same time, we are forcing them to look at the screens for three hours. What are they learning from this? As a mother, it has been so tiring to sit beside the kid and get the class done. It’s quite cumbersome. The schools can rather send us homework and we can get it done on a daily basis.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another parent Bhavika Aggarwal said, “How does online learning make sense for a kid? He can listen to the same stories the teacher is reciting on different platforms using their phones. The model of education has apparently changed.”