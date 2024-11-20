STPs not up to mark, polluting Yamuna: Delhi HC

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has recently expressed serious concerns over the operation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the capital, noting that they appear to be failing to meet required standards, leading to untreated sewage being discharged into the Yamuna River.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora suggested that tamper-proof meters be installed at STPs to track both operational timings and electricity usage.

Furthermore, the court directed that this data be uploaded in real-time to the websites of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary’s office.

The court also called for the installation of sensors at discharge points where treated water flows into the river.

These sensors would monitor critical water quality parameters, including Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Fecal Coliform, and Dissolved Phosphate.